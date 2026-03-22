A Texas woman said a meteor crashed through her home’s roof on Saturday, landing in an upstairs bedroom and scaring her family.

Sherrie James lives in the Spring area, north of Houston, and told KHOU the rock ripped the roof open, left a hole in the ceiling, bounced, and ultimately came to rest near a television, the outlet reported.

When her family heard a loud boom, James said her grandson went to see what was going on and found a hole in the ceiling, and “a big rock on the floor.”

“So, I come out here and look, there’s a hole in the ceiling, big dent in the floor, another little piece in the ceiling, and a big rock on the floor, and it just scared me to death. I said, ‘Everybody, back out, get out of the room.’ I said, ‘I don’t know what this is, but this might be a meteor.’ I said, ‘I don’t know?’ First thing I did was call the fire department,” James told KTRK.

Officials initially thought it was a piece of a plane but later informed James they received reports of a meteor breaking apart over that area of Houston.

“I’m very excited to get this, but a little scared. I think this is what it is, and I’m definitely going to keep it,” she told reporters.

No one was hurt when the rock blasted its way through James’ roof and ceiling. Meanwhile, NASA Space Alerts confirmed Saturday evening there was a meteor above Houston that eventually broke apart near Cypress Station.

“The fragmentation of the meteor — which weighed about a ton with a diameter of 3 feet — created a pressure wave that caused booms heard by some in the area. Doppler weather radar also showed meteorites produced between Willowbrook and Northgate Crossing,” the agency said:

“I was excited. So, I’m a big Sci-Fi nut and I was like this is definitely something I want to keep,” James told KPRC.