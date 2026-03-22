Learn to Speak Corporate: AI Translator Converts English into Satirical LinkedIn Jargon

Premium search service Kagi has launched a humorous AI translation tool that converts everyday English into the distinctive self-promotional language commonly found on LinkedIn.

Mashable reports that Kagi, a paid search service that positions itself as an ad-free, privacy-focused alternative to Google, has introduced an English-to-LinkedIn translator as part of its free AI-based language translation offerings. The tool, launched on Wednesday, has gained significant attention on social media for its ability to transform ordinary statements into the earnest, jargon-heavy posts typical of the professional networking platform.

The translator is part of a broader collection of humorous internet subculture language options Kagi has added to its service. Other available translations include Reddit speak, which incorporates phrases like “weird-ass,” “cringe,” and “banana for scale,” as well as Pirate Speak and fictional languages such as Klingon. However, the LinkedIn translator has resonated particularly strongly with users, touching a nerve about the proliferation of artificial-sounding corporate speak in digital communication.

The translation service works in both directions. Users can convert plain English into LinkedIn-style language or decode lengthy LinkedIn posts back into straightforward English. For example, spending an afternoon in bed becomes “decided to prioritize a strategic recharge to optimize cognitive performance and long-term productivity” in LinkedIn speak. The tool can even transform critical feedback into professionally palatable language, converting “I hated this and I am dumber for reading it” into “While I’m always looking for ways to challenge my current mindset, this particular content reminded me of the importance of being intentional with the information we consume. Grateful for the learning opportunity!”

The translator serves as both entertainment and practical utility. It lampoons the tendency of LinkedIn users to frame every minor career development in hyperbolic, buzzword-laden language while simultaneously offering a genuine service for those who need to navigate or create content in this particular communication style.

The LinkedIn translator’s popularity reflects broader concerns about authentic human communication in an era increasingly dominated by AI-generated content. The tool connects with similar cultural commentary, including the “Your AI Slop Bores Me” phenomenon, which criticizes generic AI-generated text that lacks genuine human perspective or value.

LinkedIn’s distinctive communication style has long been a source of commentary and parody. The platform has developed its own vocabulary filled with terms like “thought leaders,” “growth mindset,” “personal branding,” and “hustle culture.” Users frequently celebrate minor professional achievements with earnest posts that employ specific linguistic patterns and hashtags, creating a recognizable dialect that the Kagi translator successfully mimics.

The game-like quality of the translator invites experimentation. Users have tested whether any human activity, no matter how mundane or inappropriate, can be reframed in positive LinkedIn language. The results suggest that the platform’s communication style can theoretically transform any scenario into an opportunity for professional growth and learning.

Wynton Hall, author of the new book Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, argues that it is vital for conservatives to avoid “cognitive offloading,” by handing over all thinking to AI. The fact that people are utilizing AI to poke fun at the peculiar language of LinkedIn, which itself is filled with AI slop posts, is an encouraging sign.

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in AI, praised CODE RED as a “must-read.” She added: “Few understand our conservative fight against Big Tech as Hall does,” making him “uniquely qualified to examine how we can best utilize AI’s enormous potential, while ensuring it does not exploit kids, creators, and conservatives.” Award-winning investigative journalist and Public founder Michael Shellenberger calls CODE RED “illuminating,” ”alarming,” and describes the book as “an essential conversation-starter for those hoping to subvert Big Tech’s autocratic plans before it’s too late.”

Read more at Mashable here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.