Could ‘OpenClaw’ Technology Lead to Job Apocalypse?

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Wynton Hall, Social Media Director for Breitbart News and the author of the new book, Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, discussed AI and jobs.

Hall said, “It’s a digital employee and one that never sleeps, doesn’t complain, doesn’t require a health and benefits package and will never cause some kind of embarrassing, you know, scandal or something, and will never get sick. And that agentic AI, that is why you hear these job apocalypse types of predictions.”

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