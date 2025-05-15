Dem Rep. Ramirez: Trump Administration ‘Targeted’ Newark Mayor

Representative Delia Ramirez (D-IL) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight” that the Trump administration targeted Newark, NJ, Mayor Ras Baraka, who was arrested at the Delaney Hall Detention Center.

Host Michael Steele asked, “Congresswoman, based off of your understanding of what you’ve learned about this case, and certainly what the mayor has offered publicly, do you — have you come to a conclusion, or are you coming to a conclusion, that he was targeted, as the mayor said?”

Ramirez said, “He was absolutely targeted. The idea that Secretary Noem would come before our Homeland Security Committee hearing and attempt to turn it around on him and on members of Congress that sit in that committee is despicable.”

She continued, “I mean, he came to do oversight on a facility. He was told to leave and otherwise they’d arrest him. He left and they closed the gate and then opened the gate after talking to who knows who, and then came back and arrested him.”

Ramirez added, “They’re wanting to make sure that the American people know that they’re willing to go after anyone. This is about fear. This is what authoritarians do, fascists do. They go after judges, members of Congress, and mayors of their own city.”

