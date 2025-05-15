Trump: Schumer Is ‘the Senator from Palestine’

During an interview that aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” President Donald Trump took a shot at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Host Sean Hannity noted the shift in Democratic Party leadership following the 2024 presidential election loss. According to Hannity, that had opened the door for far-left figures to emerge in leadership roles.

Trump noted how it has impacted current leaders in the Democratic Party, including Schumer’s views on the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

“Look at the Democratic Party. Look at the leadership that’s emerged, Jasmine Crockett, AOC, the Squad, grandpa Bernie,” host Sean Hannity said.

“Well, look at Schumer,” Trump replied. “He turned out to be a Palestinian. I knew him right at the beginning. And I tell you what. Schumer has turned out — we call him the Palestinian senator, the senator from Palestine, Palestine. No, Chuck Schumer is very disappointing.”

“Is he afraid to go against that radical base?” Hannity asked.

“I think he’s afraid, yes,” Trump responded. “I think he’s — I watch him. He’s lost his confidence totally. I just watch Chuck Schumer. I have known him so long. And he’s in the other party. But I have known the guy so long. He’s totally lost his confidence.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor