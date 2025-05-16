Ana Navarro: GOP Voters ‘Cut from a Diffrent Cloth,’ They Overlook Trump’s Flaws for Power

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Ana Navarro, a Republican, claimed voters were “cut from a different cloth” because they overlooked President Donald Trump’s flaws while discussing former President Joe Biden’s loss in the 2024 election.

Co-host Sarah Haines said, “People lost trust in them because the voters were saying there was a concern. There were people across the board saying they had a concern. And the Democrats said, ‘No, no, no, no, over here. Look over here.’ They told the voters what to care about and did not listen when the voters said they cared so these stories come out aren’t about beating a dead horse they’re saying if they could have a fair conversation that we heard you, we saw it as they saw it, they’d be gaining some of the voters back to say, okay, we’re not going to keep saying.”

Navarro said, “I don’t think these are normal times. I think we have too much to do right now to fight the authoritarianism that we are facing on a daily basis and the lack of due process and the threats on our right to relegate this. The reason that we have Trump is because Republicans are cut from a different cloth, and they didn’t mind so many of them didn’t mind in 2016 voting for a sexual harasser who we heard boast about assault because they wanted to be in power. In 2024, they didn’t mind voting for a twice-impeached guy who had been convicted of 34 felonies because they wanted to be in power.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN