Dem Rep. Smith: State, Local Taxes ‘a Significant Problem’ But We’ve Cut Federal Taxes Plenty

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) stated that while “state and local taxes, particularly in my state, I think, are a significant problem. But on the federal level, we’ve cut every conceivable tax” and lack of tax revenue by the federal government is “the biggest concern.”

Smith said, “I do want to say, I do think revenue’s part of the issue. The other thing that we’ve done since 2001 is we’ve cut taxes repeatedly. And I always point out, at this point, to my constituents back home, I’m not talking about state and local taxes, state and local taxes, particularly in my state, I think, are a significant problem. But on the federal level, we’ve cut every conceivable tax and then we cut the IRS so we can’t even collect the taxes we’re supposed to collect. So I think revenue is a piece of it. And that is the biggest concern.”

He added that there is needless spending on health care, the government doesn’t get as much in terms of results as it could for how much it spends on health care and that is the biggest area for savings, including specific work requirements.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett