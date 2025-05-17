Blackburn Calls for House, Senate, DOJ, FBI Investigations on Biden-Hur Audio

Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) acknowledged the need for investigations at the congressional and executive levels of government regarding recently released audio showing former President Joe Biden’s lack of awareness during an October 2023 interview with special counsel Robert Hur.

Blackburn, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the audio showed Biden was not making decisions.

“You’re on the Senate Judiciary Committee,” fill-in host Jason Chaffetz said. “My understanding here is — well, I want to get a clarification — what will Senate Judiciary do? They’ve got the gavel. What are they going to do? Because the cover-up within the White House — you have the general counsel’s office, you have the White House counsel’s office, you have these attorneys who were there at the White House. There was the first lady. There is the attorney general. Do you believe there is a fiduciary responsibility to inform others that the president of the United States, the person with the codes to the nuclear bombs, was not of the cognitive capability to make good, rational, regular decisions? And it’s amazing to me also what they did in terms of going after special counsel Hur. They tried to discredit him immediately.”

Blackburn replied, “Of course, they did, because they were running the country by committee. We all continued to hear that Biden was not the one that was making decisions. But yes, indeed, this is something that needs our attention and our investigation, both the House and the Senate. It also is going to need investigative work by the Department of Justice and the FBI. And, Jason, we’ve got a lot that we’re looking at. But the American people voted on November 5 to change how things were done. They gave a mandate to Donald Trump. They want to put an end to these two tiers of justice. They want to put an end to having government weaponized against people.”

“And, you know, look at what is happening with deportations, and you’ve got mayors like our Nashville mayor here in Tennessee that is trying to defend the deport — these criminal illegal aliens and protect them from deportations,” she added. “We need to look at all of this.”

