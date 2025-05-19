Alex Thompson: There Had to Be ‘Coverup’ of Biden’s Mental Condition, That’s Why Debate Surprised People

During an interview with NPR’s “All Things Considered” released on Monday, “Original Sin” co-author, Axios National Political Correspondent, and CNN Contributor Alex Thompson argued that there had to be a coverup of then-President Joe Biden’s fitness because if there wasn’t one, “then why were so many people surprised by the debate?” He also stated that Biden’s schedule was limited to shield him.

Co-host Scott Detrow said, [relevant exchange begins around 1:50 of first clip] “I want to talk about the hiding, as you frame it, you used the word coverup in the title. That’s gotten a lot of attention. It’s a strong phrase to use. Tell me why you justified using that framing when it came to President Biden’s inner circle and the way that they protected him.”

Thompson responded, “If it wasn’t a coverup, then why were so many people surprised by the debate? Beginning in fall of 2023, our reporting shows, based on the interviews with over 200 people, that there were two Bidens. There was a functioning Biden and a non-functioning Biden. And that goes back to 2019, but he was almost always functioning Biden. But, beginning in 2023, the ratio of that functioning and non-functioning starts to change dramatically. And also, non-functioning Biden is getting worse. And the White House, the people around them — we had one senior White House official who left because they were upset over what was happening and didn’t think he should be running for re-election.”

Later, Thompson added that Biden’s “schedule just became much more oriented about making sure that the public did not — and other aides did not see non-functioning Biden.”

