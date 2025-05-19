CNN’s Phillip when Newark Mayor Is Pressed on if a Regular Person Did What McIver Did: ‘They Might Get Pardoned’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” host Abby Phillip cut in to answer a question posed to Newark Mayor Ras Baraka on if a regular person could get away with doing to a federal officer what Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) did by stating, “They might get pardoned.”

CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Bush official Scott Jennings asked Baraka, “Would a regular person, if they came and did that to a federal officer, get away with it?”

Baraka said, “A regular person –.” And Jennings clarified he meant someone who wasn’t a politician.

Phillip then cut in to say, “They might get pardoned.”

Jennings then asked, “But were they charged? Were they convicted in court?”

Phillip also stated that the Newark incident “may be one of those cases where there is a lot of pushing and shoving happening in both directions.”

She added that it was “very reasonable” to allow the Congresswoman a tour of the facility after the incident.

Later in the segment, Barka argued that “the video will play itself out. We’ll see the entire video, when the case comes, and people look at the video, they’ll see what happened. Right now, people are speaking about a small segment of the video that they’ve seen that [is] being played over and over and over again on repeat.” And McIver will be vindicated.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett