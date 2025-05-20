Comer: Biden Cover-Up ‘the Biggest Scandal in American History’

Tuesday, during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) discussed an investigation into the Biden White House under former President Joe Biden.

Comer said his questions centered on the former president’s use of the autopen and who authorized it for executive orders and pardons.

“So you recently announced, sir, that you’re going to bring in Biden’s senior staff,” host Rob Schmitt said. “You want to question them on their role in the autopen scandal. What are you hoping to elicit from these staffers? What will they tell you?”

“Well, remember, we requested information from them during the Biden administration, and they refused to cooperate,” Comer replied. “They refused to comply. Now the world has changed for these staffers, and we want to do exactly what President Trump said today in his impromptu press conference. We want to find out who was actually running the country. We want to find out what the process was for how important executive orders and pardons would get to the autopen. Who would put the document in there? Who gave that staffer the authority? Was it Joe Biden, or was it another staffer?”

He continued, “We don’t believe Joe Biden knew what was going on. I said that for two years. People like Jake Tapper attacked me for being a conspiracy theorist or for being cruel. Now they’re all coming around saying, ‘Yeah, you know, we just missed it as journalists. We just missed it.’ Or even some of them are going further and say, ‘Oh yeah, there was a cover-up by the White House.’ But at the end of the day, this investigation now has momentum from all places, the left-wing media. And we’re going to try to get to the bottom of this because this is the biggest scandal in American history.”

“Not only do you have a president whose family was on the take from our adversaries around the world, you also have a situation where some of those family members were possibly, and I would go even further and say, probably running the country,” Comer added.

