Dem HI Gov.: I Wasn’t Misled, I Saw Biden, Thought He ‘Had Capacity Issues’, His ‘Decline Was Profound’ by Debate

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) stated that he doesn’t think he was misled by the team around then-President Joe Biden “Because I saw the President a lot. I do think that they did protect him, and, obviously, more than any of us realized.” And he thought both Biden and Donald Trump “both had capacity issues in certain areas. But, obviously, the President’s decline was profound by the time he had that terrible debate.”

After playing video of Green praising Biden’s team, host Blake Burman asked, “[D]o you feel duped in any way by the closest around him, the team around him?”

Green responded, “I wouldn’t use the word duped, because I’m a nice guy.”

Burman then asked, “Do you think you were misled?”

Green responded, “Not really. Because I saw the President a lot. I do think that they did protect him, and, obviously, more than any of us realized. … I’m gentle because I saw an elderly gentleman, I saw a competition between two old guys and I thought they both had capacity issues in certain areas. But, obviously, the President’s decline was profound by the time he had that terrible debate. And now it is, obviously, something we should be honest about.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett