Dem Rep. Watson Coleman Says She Is ‘Concerned’ Trump Administration Will Charge Her

Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports” that she was “concerned” she could also be charged after her colleague Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) was charged with assault at a Newark, NJ ICE facility.

Watson Coleman said, “This is an act of intimidation, and we’re not going to be intimidated. We’re going to do our job. And our job of oversight was extremely important in a place that opened without having any of the inspections done to ensure that where the people would be housed, the facility would be safe and clean, health care would be there, food would be there, etc. And at the end of the day, after all of this unnecessary chaos started by ICE, we were given our tour.”

Cabrera asked, “Are you concerned you could be charged next?”

Watson Coleman said, “I’m concerned that they could try to, yes. So, you know, I’m concerned only in that, I believe that they abuse the rule of law, not concerned because I did anything wrong. None of us did anything wrong. We tried to do our job, and there was no reason for the situation to go into that direction. And so, I don’t know what they think they’re gonna do, but I’m not concerned about the outcome.”

