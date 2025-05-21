Van Hollen: Abrego Garcia Case ‘So Important’ in Part ‘Because of the Man Abrego Garcia’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) stated that the Kilmar Abrego Garcia case “is so important, not only because of the man Abrego Garcia, but because it implicates all of our Fifth Amendment rights, and it could be the first one where we find out whether they will openly defy the Supreme Court of the United States.”

Host Chris Hayes asked, “What is your read on where things stand now?”

Van Hollen answered, “Well, right now, they’re stonewalling the federal district court judge in the case, Judge Xinis, claiming they can’t provide information because of the state secrets act, which is just a total subterfuge for continuing to flout the Supreme Court order. In fact, the Judge has said that their explanation for invoking the state secret act is not adequate, doesn’t stand the smell test. So, we’ll have to see. But this could be the case, why this is so important, not only because of the man Abrego Garcia, but because it implicates all of our Fifth Amendment rights, and it could be the first one where we find out whether they will openly defy the Supreme Court of the United States.”

