Exclusive—Sen. Joni Ernst Finds ‘Huge’ Fraud in the $60 Billion Federal Employees Spent with Gov’t Credit Cards: Charges at Casinos, Bars, Pay-Per-View UFC Fights

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) talked about wasteful spending on government credit cards.

Ernst said, “[T]he federal government, through GSA credit cards, has 4.6 million active credit cards and accounts…we have a little less than half that number in federal employees.”

She added that “a lot” of card usage occurs during federal holidays and on days like New Year’s Eve at “nightclubs, bars” and on “Sunday afternoons, okay, a big UFC fight or something pay-per-view.” And there are also cash withdrawals at casino ATMs.

Ernst further stated that about 500,000 cards have now been canceled.

