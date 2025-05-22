Merkley: Trump’s Second Term Features ‘Government Policy Up for Sale’

Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) claimed Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront” that President Donald Trump’s second term was “government policy up for sale.”

Discussing the president hosting a dinner for the top 220 investors in his cryptocurrency, Merkley said, “We know that 17 of the 25 individuals who bought the most of these coins, they bought them on foreign exchanges, so it’s very likely they are foreign individuals or foreign corporations or perhaps foreign corporations tied to foreign governments.”

He continued, “The head of one company, Freight Technology, said, I bought 2 million of these coins, and I’m going to try to buy 20 million because it’s the access and influence to change trade policy between Mexico and the United States of America. And we know in his other crypto venture, we have a situation where a government official from the United Arab Emirates is actually the CEO of the MGM company that bought $2 billion of his other crypto coin. And what did they want? They wanted AI chips in UAE. And what did they get? Last week, they got a commitment for those AI chips in UAE, the United Arab Emirates.”

Merkely added, “So everywhere you look, everyone’s acknowledging this is government policy up for sale. We’ve never seen this in the United States of America. If it’s a foreign government, it’s a violation of our Constitution. I must say it’s a violation of the whole spirit, no matter if it’s foreign corporations, foreign individuals, private individuals paying the president for access.”

