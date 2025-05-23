Auchincloss: ‘Direct Line’ from College Campus Antisemitism to D.C. Murders

Representative Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) said Friday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that there was a “direct line” from the antisemitism at “elite” universities to the murder of two Israeli Embassy staffers outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.

Cooper asked, “You were actually critical of Harvard for some of their response to protests. DHS says it took this action because Harvard didn’t sufficiently respond to its demand for information about every student who was there on a visa. The university said it did provide that information and says that the government’s real motive is retribution from the ideological, stemming from ideological demands it made to the school in April to ban DEI initiatives and restrict campus protests. What do you think is at the heart of this?”

Auchincloss said, “I’m a ferocious critic of how Harvard responded to October 7. There’s a direct line from the antisemitism that was allowed to flourish on Harvard and other elite campuses and the type of anti-semitic violence that we saw two days ago in Washington, DC. Antisemitic words do become antisemitic murders. The inability of progressives to check and condemn that antisemitism on the left has allowed these tragedies to unfurl, whether at Governor Shapiro’s house or elsewhere. So, I remain very critical of progressive institutions that won’t check antisemitism on the left, but MAGA is not the organization or the movement that’s going to address that. I mean, the hypocrisy on the hard right is just as galling.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN