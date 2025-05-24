Chicago Alderman: ‘More Often Than Not,’ Dems Choose to Ignore What’s Important to Voters

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Carl Higbie Frontline,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez stated that, at one time, Democrats “were not the party of the elites. We were the party of the working man, the empathetic party that would lift you up when you needed help. Where did that party go? Because that’s the party that I belong to.” But “more often than not, now, the Democratic Party is the party that chooses to tell you what’s important,” and other Democrats, like Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson just use President Donald Trump to deflect from issues in the city.

Lopez said, “[T]he D used to stand for Democrat behind some of the politicians in the city of Chicago. Now it stands for deflect or divert the attention off of what’s really going on in our neighborhoods. … Democrats like Brandon Johnson and others choose to point the finger at Trump because it’s easier to deflect to him and point him out as the boogeyman than address those issues” inside cities.

He added, “[T]here used to be a Democratic Party that people remember that was different from the Republican Party. We were not the party of the elites. We were the party of the working man, the empathetic party that would lift you up when you needed help. Where did that party go? Because that’s the party that I belong to. That’s the party that I know. And, more often than not, now, the Democratic Party is the party that chooses to tell you what’s important, not what is important to you. And that is not a winning strategy and we’re going to continue to lose election after election unless we get our head out of our rear ends and start focusing on what matters to voters.”

