Dershowitz on Allegations of Harvard Foreign Collusion: Qatar Has a Lot of Financial Influence on Schools

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda,” Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz responded to allegations of collusion with China and Iran by American higher education institutions by stating that Code Pink is active on campus and “we know has connections to the Chinese Communist Party. And we know other organizations have connections to America’s enemies. We know that Qatar funds, with enormous amounts of money, teaching and classes at places.”

Co-host Bob Brooks said, “[T]hese institutions, like a Harvard, have become globalist institutions, but then get to reap all the reward or the fruits of the United States of America. They get to enjoy all of our funding, but then do whatever they want. And now we’re finding out collusion with Communist China and Iran and the kind of rhetoric that’s put on these campuses, completely contrary to American values.”

Dershowitz responded, “Well, there’s no doubt about that. For example, an organization called Code Pink, which has been very active on college campuses, a radical antisemitic, anti-American organization, we know has connections to the Chinese Communist Party. And we know other organizations have connections to America’s enemies. We know that Qatar funds, with enormous amounts of money, teaching and classes at places. So, I don’t give Harvard a pass for just tolerating antisemitism. That’s bad enough. It has actually encouraged, fomented, and incited antisemitism by some of the courses. If they dared, ever, to allow courses of the kind they allow against Jews to be taught against blacks or gay people, there would be hell to pay.”

