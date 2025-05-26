Sam Harris: Would Rather Have Biden ‘in a Coma’ than ‘Evil’ Trump

Author Sam Harris said Saturday on the “Making Sense” podcast that the cover-up of then-President Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities was understandable because he would prefer Biden serve in a coma over “evil” President Donald Trump running the country.

Discussing former Biden, Harris said, “He clearly understands the issue as well as he ever did. He just not a fluid speaker and less and less fluid by the hour. Right. That is neurologically speaking, that is an intelligible claim to make about a person. That’s what I assumed was true. Because of how effective this cover up was, I no longer believe that to have been true. Right. I think it’s it’s quite possible that he was just just checked out to a degree that that I did not suspect at the time. But to to close the loop on this whole scandal, even that is preferable to me and to, I think, many Democrats than having someone who we consider to be genuinely evil doing genuinely 100% purposed to serving himself in the office of the presidency.”

He added, “I would rather have a president in a coma, where the duties of the presidency are executed by a committee of just normal people. Right. So that that’s the and that’s the choice that many of us believed was before us. And so therefore, not much materially changes once you reveal just how insane and despicable this cover up of Biden’s infirmities actually was.”

