Cornell Belcher: Dems ‘Won’t Get Out Of Their Own Damn Way’

MSNBC political analyst Cornell Belcher, during Tuesday’s “Deadline” on MSNBC, complained that “Democrats won’t get out of their own damn way.”

Belcher said, “Well, kudos to AOC and Jasmine Crockett and those new young leaders, even Bernie Sanders, for trying to focus this. But, Nicolle, you see it every day in the headlines, right? Democrats won’t get out of their own damn way. And it’s another book, another round of fighting and finger-pointing that constantly takes up and eats up the, you know, the time on social media and on cable news. And far too often, Democrats are in their own way. I would like to say I’m optimistic about Democrats getting it together and getting all on one page, and I think we will get there eventually.”

He added, “But right now, I think most of the — if I’m being, you know, completely, you know, just calling, you know, balls and strikes here, Nicolle, the midterm is going to have to be more about Donald Trump and Republicans than it is about Democrats. I hope Democrats can get there and focus on building our own brand and stop attacking each other and putting blame for the last election and stop attacking our base. But right now, I think it’s going to have to be about a referendum on what Donald Trump and Republicans are doing or not doing.”

