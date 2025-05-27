Kellogg: Putin ‘Stretching the Envelope’ and ‘Playing This Out’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said Vladimir Putin is “stretching the envelope” and it’s not a good idea to “put President Trump in a position that he feels he’s being used. … And I think Putin’s playing this out a little bit.”

Kellogg stated, “I don’t think Vladimir Putin has gone crazy. What I think he’s doing, he’s stretching the envelope. I think that one thing you don’t do — I really believe this — is you put President Trump in a position that he feels he’s being used. And I think that is a terrible position for anybody to be in. And I think Putin’s playing this out a little bit.”

He continued, “President Trump has given him some real opportunities to end this war, and this latest incident was using drones, missiles, and glide bombs and everything else and attacking civilian targets, which is a clear violation of the Geneva protocols of 1977, which very clearly says you don’t attack civilian targets, kill women and children.”

Kellogg further praised the work of the President on getting the two sides to talk, but also stated that Putin is jeopardizing having a personal relationship with Trump.

