Dem Rep. Meeks: Trump Trying to Destroy ‘Fabric of America’ to Be ‘King’

Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY) said Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central” that President Donald Trump was trying to destroy the “fabric of America” so he could be a king.

Meeks said, “This is about retribution. This is about individuals as we’ve seen again and again, universities, law firms, any individual that Trump perceives to be his enemy, it’s about retribution. It’s about him wanting to be a king. This is a danger and a violation of the Constitution of the United States of America, which does give individuals the freedom of speech and the freedom of standing up and educating individuals in the manner that they see fit. This is not about antisemitism.”

He added, “I think that if you look at the numbers of individuals and that Harvard has helped, when you look at the research with preventing and looking at health care issues that will save lives, when you look at how we bring scholars in, that makes America stronger. They get educated in the United States of America. Many of them didn’t want to stay, or previous to Trump, wanted to stay in the United States of America so that they can continue to build and share the American dream with us. That’s who — what we should be about, not by Donald King trying to stand and look like a king and say, this is what I want, this is against me, and so therefore I’m going after you. Clearly that’s what he’s done. He wants to follow the motto of Vladimir Putin, not destroy the aggression of Putin and the aggression of Putin with reference to all kinds of institutions in Russia. He wants us to be similar to that. He’s trying to destroy our institutions of which is the fabric of America.”

