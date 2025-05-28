Homan: ‘We’re Going to Hit Every Sanctuary City’

Tuesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Trump border czar Tom Homan pledged to be proactive in pursuing so-called sanctuary cities with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation efforts.

Homan would not confirm an investigation into the City of Nashville and its mayor for alleged efforts to interfere with law enforcement functions, but doubled down on an enforcement pledge.

“I know Homeland’s oversight is opening up a congressional investigation,” he said. “I cannot confirm or deny if ICE is investigating him, but we’ll see where it plays out. And it isn’t just what he says. It was what he does. So, you know, I plan on going to Nashville in the near future. And I said it from day one that, you know, we’re going to hit every sanctuary city. Everybody wants to push back against ICE. We’re going to pay a lot of attention to him because why? That’s not a threat. But if you’re going to support criminal aliens walking the street, then we know there’s a problem there. We don’t have that problem like Florida. We got Governor DeSantis’ 287(g) across the state. We can spend less resources in Florida knowing we have a system to get criminal aliens in every jail in that state.”

Homan continued, “But we got places like Nashville, who’s pushing against us getting the bad guy. That’s where we got to concentrate our resources to make those streets safer. He ought to be thanking ICE for arresting the criminal aliens they arrested. They arrested, you know, as you said earlier, a sex offender, several people that are committed to violent crimes, gang members, and illegal aliens that were deported many times before, which means now they’re a felon. We made his streets safer. A thank you would be nice, not attacking the men and women of ICE.

