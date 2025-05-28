Violent Left Celebrates Rash of Attacks on ICE Agents, Calls for More

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about violence on ICE agents.

After playing video of a TikToker praising the increase in violence on ICE agents, Marlow said, “if I took these people more seriously, then this would be an outrage…I do think this is reflective of what is in the hearts of so many Democrats.”

