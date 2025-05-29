Border Patrol Chief: We Can Achieve Arrest Goals if We Focus on Those with Deportation Orders Already in Place

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks stated that “we have a large number of illegal immigrants in this country that have already received their due process and have already been ordered deported by a judge and just have refused to leave. And so, if we’re targeting those that are deportable, first and foremost,” the goal of 3,000 immigration arrests a day reportedly pushed by the Trump administration can be done “pretty rapidly.”

Banks began by saying that the goal is doable, but it’s crucial to get the tax and spending bill passed.

Host Rob Schmitt asked, “Are you feeling good about — you guys are making the arrests, but the deportation process, they’re trying to stonewall this at every possible turn in the courts. Are you feeling good about the possibility that these deportations, rapid deportations, will be allowed, that the follow-through will be there when you make the arrests, that we will be able to kick the people out of the country?”

Banks answered, “I do. I believe that it’ll play itself out in the court system, but I have no doubt we’re going to be able to get those in this country illegally deported, especially if you look at the at-large, we have a large number of illegal immigrants in this country that have already received their due process and have already been ordered deported by a judge and just have refused to leave. And so, if we’re targeting those that are deportable, first and foremost, then I think we can achieve this goal pretty rapidly.”

