Carney: Trump Admin Prepared to Impose Tariffs by Other Means if Blocked by Judges

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News economics editor John Carney talked about the latest court rulings on tariffs.

Carney stated that the Trump administration knew it was taking a “novel approach” that would run into court challenges and there was a risk of losing.

He added, “I think they’re going to calmly pursue this, while, at the same time, preparing backup plans…the other laws they can use to impose the tariffs” such as other national security and anti-dumping laws.

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo