Ty Cobb: No One in America Takes ‘Creepy’ Karoline Leavitt Seriously

Former White House special counsel Ty Cobb said Wednesday on CNN’s “OutFront” that no one takes White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt seriously.

Host Erin Burnett said, “So when Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary today, says the court should have no role here, and then she said, America cannot function if Trump or any other president has their diplomatic or trade negotiations railroaded by activist judges. So this is they’re going back to the ‘any judge that would rule against them is activist.’ You’ve already pointed out not just the credibility of these judges, but one of them was appointed by Trump himself. What do you say, though, to that? to her?”

Cobb said, “I don’t think creepy Karoline when she speaks, I don’t think anybody in America really takes her seriously on a matter of substance. She’s not, you know, learned by any imagination, and I think her comments are clearly so defensive and so ill-informed that people may largely turn her out. She’s wrong.”

He added, “The statute in question has never in history been used in connection with tariffs. So, I think the likelihood is that this statute will be upheld and enforced in a way that precludes the president from trying to pretend that he has these all-encompassing powers.”

