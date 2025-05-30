Behar: Dems Should Spend Money on ‘Teaching Men to Not Be Such Sexists’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said Democrats should stop trying to connect with men through language and instead teach them not to be sexist.

Behar said, “So, since Trump scored big with young male voters last election, Democrats are spending $20 million to learn how to speak their language. You heard it, 20 million bucks just to talk to boys. So, is this a good idea or a waste of money?”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “I think it’s the wrong way to go about the problem, because the Democrats are asking how do we get male voters? The disillusionment of men is how do we care better about our men and boys, it should be about how we solve the root problems that drove men to feel like they had nowhere to go.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “The most common thing I hear from men who were open to supporting Trump, they feel like they want to be able to provide for the future and build wealth and don’t want to be ashamed they want to provide and want to have money. Then they do see these statistics of how men are falling behind and want to be able to highlight it and talk about it but not be pushed back that you’re saying, oh, well, you’re excluding girls and women if you want to advance men.”

Behar said, “You wonder what I think? I think it’s a waste of money. Maybe these guys should spend their money on teaching men to not be such sexists. Maybe that’s it.”

