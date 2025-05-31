Maher to Moulton: You Have to ‘Go Further’ than a Discussion and Just Say Men Don’t Belong in Women’s Sports

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher told Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) that while he appreciates him saying Democrats have a problem with not being able to have a discussion about biological men in women’s sports, “it’s got to go further than that” and Democrats have to say biological men shouldn’t be playing women’s sports.

After referencing Moulton saying after the election that he doesn’t want his daughter getting run over by a male athlete, Maher said, “And your campaign manager, Matt Chilliak, … quit because you said that. And I spoke about this and I said, what the Democrats have to do is tell these douche bags to get the f*ck out of the party, because these people are the problem, your guy. Now, what is your relationship with this guy now, has he come back to the fold, is he still on the page that your daughter should be run over by a man on the soccer field?”

Moulton responded, “He’s not a douche bag, he’s a good guy. But the point is, we can’t have disagreements in the party. And that was actually the latter half of my juicy quote to The New York Times, … and that’s the problem, we can’t even discuss these issues. We can’t even have a reasonable policy on trans people in sports because we’re not allowed to talk about it. So, the Republicans just run away with the issue and they’re very extreme.”

Maher countered, “I appreciate you saying that, but I think it’s got to go further than that. You have to be able to talk about it, and also, that guy’s wrong and you’re right. How about that? You’re right about this.”

Moulton responded, “Yes, that’s fair. … No, you’re right.” And added that Chilliak isn’t a bad person, but is “wrong.”

