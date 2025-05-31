Marlow Reviews ‘Original Sin,’ Reveals Tapper’s Agenda: No Major Revelations, Scapegoats Irrelevant Democrats for Biden Loss

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the book “Original Sin.”

Marlow stated, “[T]hey have a[n] agenda, and that agenda is to point the blame and scapegoat what is known as the politburo, which is Joe Biden’s inner circle” and the Biden family itself, “none of which are relevant right now and many of which will never be relevant again. … And everyone else comes out looking good” including former Vice President Kamala Harris.

