Moulton on Israeli Embassy Staffer Slayings: Campus Rhetoric Doesn’t Help, Trump’s Rhetoric on Judges Is Also Dangerous

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) discussed the shooting of two Israeli Embassy staffers and stated that chants on college campuses for intifada and the destruction of Israel don’t help and “It also doesn’t help when Trump calls for violence against federal judges and violence over the last three months against federal judges goes way up.”

Moulton said the shooting is “antisemitic terrorism, it’s domestic terrorism, and that’s what happened. And we’ve got to be clear about what it is. And do the campus calls for intifada, for from the river to the sea — which means wipe Israel off the map — do they help? No, they don’t. It also doesn’t help when Trump calls for violence against federal judges and violence over the last three months against federal judges goes way up. But we do allow free speech in America, and we’re not going to use that as an excuse for murder, right?”

Later, Moulton added that if Democrats don’t condemn antisemitism and rationalization of violence, “we’re going to be defined by it by the Republicans and we’re going to lose elections. But, most importantly, we’re not going to keep people safe. So, if we want to prove to America that we are the party that can actually keep you safe while Trump is calling for violence, you don’t like the election results? Go attack the Capitol. You don’t like federal judges and what they say? Go bother them or threaten to kill them in their homes, right? If we’re going to be the opposite of that, then we’ve got to keep people safe.”

