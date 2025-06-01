Rand Paul: Four Senate Republicans Will Block the Big, Beautiful Bill

Partial transcript as follows:

PAUL: I had a very good conversation with the President this week about tariffs. He did most of the talking, and we don’t agree exactly on the outcome. But when I come home to Kentucky, I talk to the Farm Bureau, which is opposed to the tariffs. I talked to the bourbon industry which is opposed to the tariffs. I talked to the cargo companies, UPS, DHL, all their pilots are opposed to it. I talked to the hardwood floor people. I talked to the people selling houses, building houses. I have no organized business- business interests in Kentucky for the tariffs. So I think it’s worth the discussion, and it’s worth people remembering that the Republicans used to be for lower taxes. Tariffs are a tax. So, if you raise taxes on the private sector, that’s not good for the private sector.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, you know, we hear from other senators who also get complaints from their people in their districts, but they’re falling in line. Do you have three other Republicans who will stand with you to block this bill?

PAUL: I think there are four of us at this point, and I would be very surprised if the bill, at least, is not modified in a good direction. Look, I want to vote for it. I’m for the tax cuts. I voted for the tax cuts before. I want the tax cuts to be permanent, but at the same time, I don’t want to raise the debt ceiling $5 trillion. So, I’ve told him, if you take the debt ceiling off the bill, in all likelihood, I can vote for what the agreement is on the rest of the bill, and it doesn’t have to be perfect to my liking. But I can’t be- if I vote for the $5 trillion debt, who’s left in Washington that cares about the debt. We will have lost it. The GOP will own the debt once they vote for this.