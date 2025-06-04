Rand Paul: Big, Beautiful Bill a ‘Vehicle’ for Lindsey Graham to ‘Secretly Explode’ the Military Budget

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), an opponent of the so-called “Big, Beautiful” spending bill, offered his take on recently departed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk’s criticism of that bill.

However, the Kentucky Republican also said the bill was a means for his colleague Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to increase military spending.

“Put in perspective, and this is part of why Elon [Musk] is upset — Elon found about $200 billion worth of savings in waste and fraud,” he said. “This bill is going to spend about $300 billion in the first two years — listen, about $300 billion new in military and border. The savings, if it was $1.5 trillion, it’s $150 billion a year. So, in the first year or two, you will barely be able to offset the new spending.”

“This bill is really a vehicle for Lindsey Graham to secretly explode beyond on the military budget,” Paul continued. “They want to explode the military budget beyond the caps. That’s what the bill is about. So, there is a lot of new spending in this bill. If the new spending weren’t in there, it truly would be a bill that would be saving money.”

“Look, I will let you — you argue with Lindsey on that point,” host Larry Kudlow replied. “We can talk about it in another segment.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor