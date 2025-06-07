Marlow: Dems ‘Hate’ Immigration Law and Order, They ‘Want to See People Die and Suffer’

On Friday, on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow criticizes the Democratic Party’s stance on immigration after a Los Angeles ICE raid erupted into a large, unruly protest.

Host Laura Ingraham said, “Brand new video coming out of L.A. tonight, where immigration officials were met with resistance and interference. Protesters clashing with ICE blocked vehicles tried to stop arrests. One person was even hit by an SUV.”

She added, “Eventually someone is going to get killed. This has gotten serious. And they these people are total open borders fanatics.”

Marlow said, “Yeah, absolutely. I just watch the reaction of Karen Bass, L.A. mayor, and she says she’s outraged at the Trump administration ICE agents. These people hate law and order. Laura, I’ve lived in Los Angeles for most of my life. And I’ll tell you, the guy behind the policy, Stephen Miller. He and I were neighbors growing up. We were in the same communities. We witnessed this subculture where there are these people camped out at these stores, like Home Depot, and I love Home Depot, but there’s this culture of illegal immigration that’s not just tolerated, it’s just a part of the fabric of this city is totally unacceptable, is totally lawless, and takes bold thinkers like Donald Trump, Stephen Miller, Tom Homan to go in there and say, we’re done with this. Unfortunately, though, because the left talks the way they do, they normalize a reaction where you’re supposed to be outraged if we enforce our own laws.”

Ingraham said, “How dumb is this for the Democrats?”

Marlow said, “I just think they’re going to wait until someone else gets killed before they stop these tactics. They’ve been doing it for so long. They want to see people die and suffer.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN