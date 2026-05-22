Trump Dismisses ‘Total Jerk’ Stephen Colbert as His CBS Show Ends — ‘Like a Dead Person’

U.S. President Donald Trump wasted little time contemplating the end of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after its final episode went to air Thursday night, characterising the departing host as being “like a dead person.”

Trump, so often a Colbert target and obsession in equal measures, used his Truth Social platform to declare: “Colbert is finally finished at CBS.

“Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life.

“He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk.

“Thank goodness he’s finally gone!”

The last episode of Colbert’s basement-rated 11-season show saw him being joined by Paul McCartney. Other celebrities like Bryan Cranston, Tim Meadows, Paul Rudd and Tig Notaro had cameos.

“If you’re just tuning into the Late Show, you’ve missed a lot,” Colbert said, as he told the audience it was the show’s last broadcast at the Ed Sullivan Theatre in New York.

He further admitted the show had sunk to an even deeper new low with viewers.

CBS canceled Colbert and his entire show last July, a couple of days after Colbert joked about Paramount (the company that owns the network) paying Trump $16 million to settle a lawsuit while trying to push through a merger it needed federal approval for.

Colbert denounced his parent company’s agreement with with the president as a “big, fat bribe” for the Skydance merger.

The network maintained it was “purely” for financial reasons, as Breitbart News reported.