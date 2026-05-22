Apple cofounder and Silicon Valley legend Steve Wozniak received a warm reception from college graduates when he emphasized the value of human intelligence over AI during a commencement speech this month.

Business Insider reports that the Apple cofounder spoke at Grand Valley State University’s graduation ceremony, where he offered encouragement to new graduates entering a workforce increasingly dominated by artificial intelligence technologies. His remarks stood in stark contrast to recent graduation speeches by other technology leaders, who faced audience backlash when discussing AI.

During his address, Wozniak made a pointed distinction that resonated with the graduating class. “You have AI — actual intelligence,” he told the students, drawing laughter and applause from the audience. The comment highlighted the irreplaceable value of human cognition at a time when many graduates face uncertainty about competing with automated systems in their careers.

Wozniak briefly touched on his perspective regarding artificial intelligence technology, though he acknowledged the complexity of the topic. “It would take too long to go deeply into what I think about AI, but we’ve been trying to create a brain,” Wozniak said. “Is there a way we can duplicate a routine a trillion times and have it work like a brain? AI is one of those attempts.”

The positive reception Wozniak received marked a notable departure from the experiences of other commencement speakers who addressed AI topics. In recent weeks, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and real estate executive Gloria Caulfield both faced loud booing when discussing artificial intelligence at separate graduation ceremonies. Students at those events expressed their discontent audibly, booing the speakers’ AI-related comments.

Breitbart News reported this week that Scott Borchetta, the music mogul who discovered Taylor Swift, faced boos when he praised AI at Middle Tennessee State University:

During his address, Borchetta emphasized the rapid pace of change in the entertainment industry, telling the assembled graduates about the transformative forces reshaping their chosen fields. “We are the agents of change and the agents of next, and this industry will change on you in a heartbeat. It has already changed more in the last 10 years than in the 50 years prior,” Borchetta told the crowd inside the 10,000-seat arena. “Streaming rewrote the economics. Social media rewrote the discovery model.” When Borchetta turned his attention to artificial intelligence, stating “AI is rewriting production as we sit here,” the crowd responded with a chorus of boos. The music mogul quickly fired back at the disapproving graduates with a confident retort. “Hey, like I said, you can hear me now or pay me later,” he said. “Then do something about it. It’s a tool, make it work for you.”

Beyond addressing artificial intelligence, Wozniak shared insights from his experience building Apple and provided guidance for graduates beginning their professional journeys. He encouraged students to embrace individuality and creative thinking in their approach to work and problem-solving.

“You should always try to think different,” he said. “Don’t follow the same steps as a million other people. Think, is there something I can do a little different?”

As these viral videos demonstrate, AI is an increasingly divisive topic, especially for America’s youth. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at Business Insider here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.