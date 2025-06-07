Stephen Miller: Big, Beautiful Bill the ‘Most Important Piece of Legislation in the Western World’

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller insisted the so-called “big, beautiful” spending bill was the most crucial piece of legislation in the Western world.

“I’ve never been more optimistic,” Miller declared. “We’ve received, the White House, phone calls from so many House members and senators who are dying to vote for this bill. Let me tell your audience why. You mentioned that quote, ‘Why this is the most important piece of legislation in the Western world.’ Larry, we are at a — a moment of global competition. Who is going to dominate the future? What nation is going to set the standard for the globe over the next hundred years? Will it be America? Will it be the West, or will we get supplanted and surpassed? This legislation is a recipe for national greatness so that we can win the global competition, so we can bring back our critical industries and supply chains, so we can achieve unprecedented levels of economic growth, so that we can have manufacturing, economic independence, 100 percent expensing for new investments in factories in this country, a permanent reduction in income tax rates across the board, massive incentives for the labor force in this country, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, protecting our seniors with no tax on Social Security, honoring that covenant.”

He continued, “But it’s not just that, Larry. This bill includes profound incentives and deregulatory measures to unleash American energy. You know, we talk so much about our structural deficit, what about our structural energy deficit, Larry? We have trillions of untapped energy wealth in this country. We have $10 trillion in untapped coal wealth alone. We have to close the energy deficit by replacing foreign sources with American sources across the board and becoming the signature supplier for friends and allies and partners across cross the globe. And then finally, of course, Larry, this bill fully secures the border and removes the illegal aliens who do not belong here. Larry, how can the West win the future if we cannot control our borders and defend our sovereignty? So, yes, this bill is a recipe for American greatness. And it’s a recipe for a hundred years of national dominance.”

