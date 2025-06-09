AG Bondi: ‘You Can Run, You Can’t Hide’

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed the identity of a suspect who was accused of assaulting a federal officer during ongoing Los Angeles anti-ICE riots.

She said Elpidio Reyna was the suspect captured on video throwing rocks at federal officers in Paramount.

“[T]he case where the guy was breaking up the cinder block, and he was throwing them at police cars,” she said. “The federal officer had injured his hand. He was wearing a mask. FBI has identified him. Bill Essayli, our incredible U.S. Attorney out there, working ATF, DEA and the FBI have been doing a remarkable job.”

“That guy has just been identified, and they are doing a search warrant on his house, as we speak,” Bondi continued. “And he has been identified — his name is Reyna. He is going to be on the Most Wanted list. You have broken the news. His face is out there.”

She added, “He has been identified by the great police work by the FBI. So, you can run, you can’t hide. We are coming after you federally. If you assault a police officer, if you rob a store, if you loot, if you spit on police officers, we’re coming after you.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor