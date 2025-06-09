L.A. Mayor Bass: ‘If Immigration Raids Had Not Happened Here, We Would Not Have the Disorder’

Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass claimed that if immigration raids had not happened in her city, there would not be “disorder.”

Bass said, “Well, I just have to say that if you dial back time and go to Friday, if immigration raids had not happened here, we would not have the disorder that went on last night. I will tell you that it is peaceful now, but we do not know where and when the next raids will be. That is the concern because people in this city have a rapid response network. If they see ICE they go out and they protest. And so it’s just a recipe for pandemonium that is completely unnecessary. Nothing was happening here. Los Angeles was peaceful before Friday. When we find out when and where the other raids are going to happen, that will determine how the police respond. ”

She continued, “I think the issue here is state power and state sovereignty and so we do not believe. and what the governor is doing is separate from what’s happening in the city. What was the reason that the president had to take the power from the governor and federalized the national guard the night before this action was taken There was a protest that got a little unruly late at night. it was 100 people. 27 people were arrested. There wasn’t a reason for this.”

Bass added, “It’s an escalation that didn’t have to happen. Why were there raids? You know, we had been told that he was going to go after violent criminals. It wasn’t a drug den. It was a Home Depot. It was places where people are working. So what was the point of doing this?”

