Jim Jordan on Newsom Anti-ICE Riot Reaction: ‘The Left Always Gets It Wrong’

Tuesday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) called out Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) for his response to the Los Angeles anti-ICE riots and the Trump administration’s efforts to curb the violence.

“These anti-ICE riots are stretching on for a fourth day,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “I mean, right now, it’s what — it’s 5:30 in the morning, so I think things are calmer right now. But Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed that the state is going to sue the Trump administration for activating the National Guard, even as he dared the administration to arrest him, Mr. Chairman. Your reaction?”

Jordan replied, “Well, the Left always gets it backwards. The Left always gets it wrong. I mean, here you have the governor of the state where people are rioting, destroying property, throwing rocks and things and bricks at cars and police. I mean, it’s ridiculous. And what does the Left do? They defend the rioters? I mean, this is just one more example of how the Left is crazy and always gets it wrong. God bless President Trump for bringing in the National Guard and trying to bring some order back — you know, who is, I think would appreciate this the most is the families who live there and are tired of the disruption and all the protests and all the rioting and all the things that are going on. They’re the ones who appreciate this.”

“I think President Trump’s doing the right thing,” he added. “But again, the Left always gets it wrong, with Gavin Newsom now going to sue. I mean, you’ve got to be kidding me.

