‘Trainwreck of a Mayor’: Noem Rips Bass, L.A. as a ‘City of Criminals’

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem criticized Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for her handling of the unrest in her city.

Noem called Los Angeles not a “city of immigrants,” as advertised, but a “city of criminals” under Bass’ leadership.

“[T]hose are the people we’re going after,” she said. “I mean those are our targets. Today, we had over 400 to 500 targets we were going after that are known members of gangs in L.A. that have been victimizing people for years, that Gavin Newsom has done absolutely nothing about, that Mayor Bass has done absolutely nothing about. Listen, I served with her in Congress before she was ever mayor. And she is a trainwreck of a mayor now that is endorsing these kind of activities, has allowed her city to be completely devastated with crime. And now, she’s holding press conferences talking about the fact that people have the right to peacefully protest and that they’re a city of immigrants. Well, they’re not a city of immigrants. They’re a city of criminals because she has protected them for so many years.”

“And so, we’re coming in and doing what the president has said that he’s going to do, and he’s going to allow people to live in a safe community again,” Noem continued. “And we’re going to use the authority that he has as president of the United States to conduct these operations, and the more that people conduct violence against law enforcement officers — boy, we’re going to hit them back, and we’re going to hit them back harder than we ever have before. And we conducted more operations today than we did the day before. And tomorrow, we’re going to double those efforts again. The more that they protest and commit acts of violence against law enforcement officers, the harder ICE is going to kind of come after them because these people are patriots.”

“These ICE officers are people who are fighting for their country, and I’m so proud of them. They’ve acted with dignity. They’ve acted with grace under stressful situations.\ And when they’ve been disrespected, they’ve responded appropriately under the law to make sure that they were treating every single individual the same and making sure that due process was followed and that they were doing their jobs. So, this is an unfortunate situation that we see violence and instigators out there, but the President Trump is really dedicated to bringing peace again.”

