An illegal alien, released from federal custody by the Obama administration, is now accused of killing three Americans in a fatal hit-and-run in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Javiel Pena Sola, an illegal alien from El Salvador, has been arrested by the Salisbury Police Department and charged with three counts of felony hit-and-run involving serious injury or death.

According to police, on July 18, Sola crashed into another vehicle — killing two inside the car instantly while a third person was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where they later died from injuries.

Sola was located after attempting to flee the scene, police said.

“This criminal illegal alien from El Salvador is facing felony charges after a hit-and-run that killed three people in North Carolina,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said in a statement:

His criminal history includes prior convictions in 2015 for hit and run, reckless endangerment, and driving without a license. Although ICE had arrested him in 2016, the Obama Administration released him into American communities. These deaths were 100% preventable. Open borders and sanctuary policies have deadly consequences. [Emphasis added]

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials said Sola crossed the United States-Mexico border in 2002, making his way into Arizona. His criminal record includes convictions for reckless endangerment, failure to stop after an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, and driving without a license in the sanctuary state of Maryland.

Sola was also arrested in Maryland for escaping from custody. Following this arrest, ICE agents lodged a detainer against him. He was turned over to ICE in March 2016, but then the Obama administration released him from federal custody two months later.

Sola remains in custody at the Rowan County Jail. ICE agents have lodged a detainer against him, seeking custody if he is released from jail at any time.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.