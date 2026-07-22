Mike Lindell Floats Amnesty for Illegal Aliens: ‘I’m a Person of Second Chances’

MyPillow CEO and Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Lindell floated the idea of giving illegal aliens amnesty, stating that he’s a “person of second chances.”

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Lindell, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, explained that illegal migrants in Minnesota would have amnesty for six months, in which they “would have to go get” a conditional work visa. Lindell explained that while traveling “to California to source cotton for his pillows” he spoke with illegal migrants and “heard their stories.”

Lindell did not explain how illegal migrants could get a work visa without also allowing Democrats to demand citizenship for the migrants.

“I’d like the whole United States to do this, but let’s say I did it here in Minnesota,” Lindell shared. “Six months, all the illegal immigrants would have to go get what’s going to be called a conditional work visa.”

Under Lindell’s proposed six-month amnesty for illegal aliens, the illegal migrants with “clean criminal histories” would be able to “register for the conditional visas” which would not have an expiration date, according to the outlet.

“Now, you’re not a citizen,” Lindell explained to the outlet. “You can’t vote, but you have this card that now you can work and you can go be paying taxes, be functioning in society.”

Lindell’s comments to the outlet come after Trump, in a post on Truth Social on July 15, described Lindell was “one of America’s greatest and most hard working Patriots.” Trump also stated that Lindell “truly loves Minnesota” and “wants to bring it back from oblivion and embarrassment.”

The suggestion from Lindell comes as up to 50 Republican legislators are pushing a similar plan that would allow many illegal migrants to get a wide variety of capped-wage jobs in the food sector.

Rosemary Jenks, who serves as the founder of the Immigration Accountability Project, says the 50 Republican representatives are pushing an amnesty bill.

The bill, which is titled “Securing Agriculture’s Workforce Act of 2026,” would allow many illegals to transfer into a year-round expansion of the uncapped, seasonal H-2A visa-worker program.