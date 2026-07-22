President Donald Trump warned the United States would “bomb and destroy” either a bridge or power plant if Iran “shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.”

“From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump’s post comes as the U.S. “launched strikes on Iran for the 11th consecutive night” on Tuesday, BBC News reported.

Trump has also previously “said the next military target could be a complex known as Pickaxe Mountain,” according to the outlet:

Earlier the US president said the next military target could be a complex known as Pickaxe Mountain, an underground nuclear site where Iran is suspected of building an undeclared enrichment facility. “We’ll be hitting that area pretty soon, and very heavily,” Trump said, addressing reporters during a White House meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

In a post on X, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) explained that Iran’s “military operations centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangers, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure” had been targeted to “degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping” in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Over the past three months, Iran has attacked more than 30 commercial vessels transiting the international waterway vital for regional and global trade,” CENTCOM continued. “The unwarranted attacks have endangered hundreds of innocent mariners and undermined freedom of navigation.”