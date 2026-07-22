Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Rally in Georgia

President Donald Trump delivers remarks in Marietta, Georgia, in support of Republicans ahead of the midterm elections on Wednesday, July 22.
The president has endorsed Rep. Mike Collins in his challenge to incumbent Democrat Senator John Ossoff in Georgia.
Trump is also expected to discuss economic wins like the newly launched Trump Accounts for American children, as well as a renewed focus on academic excellence under his administration while speaking at Wheeler High School.
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