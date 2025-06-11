Exclusive—Sen. Markwayne Mullin: Gavin Newsom Is the Only Democrat Who ‘Could Possibly Make Biden Look Good as President’

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) talked about the record of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

Mullin stated Newsom “is just a weak Governor that’s trying to run for president. … Just because you have a mouth on you, and you can smile in front of a camera and you can talk big, doesn’t mean you can back it up, and the proof’s in the pudding…3 million people have left the state of California since he’s been Governor.”

After discussing crime in the state, he added, “They’re number one in the…high cost of living, number one in the cost of energy, they’re number one in sanctuary cities, number one in homeless population, number one in illegal aliens calling California home, and they have the number one crime-rated state in the country. So, he’s proven he’s really good at being number one, and that is sucking at being Governor. … He’s the only one that could possibly make Biden look good as president.”

