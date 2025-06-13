Cruz Warns Iranian Regime — Says Trump Will Respond ‘With Overwhelming Force’ if Iran Targets U.S.

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) warned the Iranian government against any retaliation over the Israeli strike aimed at American assets.

The Texas Republican said he had “every confidence” the Trump administration would respond with “overwhelming force.”

“Senator, if I may interrupt you and then pick up your thought, Israeli news is reporting that Iran’s military chief of staff has been taken out,” host Sean Hannity said. “Now, we can’t confirm that but Israeli news is reporting that at this hour.”

Cruz said, “Look, Israel has an incredibly formidable military. They are surrounded by nations that would drive them into the sea and exterminate them. Iran’s objective, the ayatollah tells you what he wants to do when he leads mobs in chanting “death to Israel” and “death to America”, he means it. The head of Iran’s nuclear program who has since gone to meet his maker many say at the hands of the Mossad, he had written into his last will and testament that he wanted written on his tombstone, here lies a man who seeks to annihilate Israel. That’s the level of hate.”

“And I will say tonight, I want to say to every one of your viewers, please if you’re a person of faith, pray for Israel, pray for Jerusalem tonight, and let me say also pray for us servicemen and women in the Middle East in harm’s way. And I want to give a message to the ayatollah right now, if you strike at America, if you attack our military bases, if you kill one single American serviceman or woman, I have every confidence that President Trump will respond with overwhelming force. That’s the message the ayatollah needs to understand right now tonight, do not attack our American military men and women.”

