Swalwell: Trump Is ‘Mad King’ Hell Bent on Going After Anyone Who Shows Dissent

On Friday, on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said President Donald Trump is a “mad king” who wants to target those who disagree with his policy.

Host Nicolle Wallace asked, “What is your sense of where we are in this moment?”

Swalwell said, “Nicole, these Protests this weekend are not only about immigrants, otherwise known as our friends and neighbors who came here in awe of America and with a will to work. They’re also about a mad king who is hell bent on going after anyone who shows dissent. And if you think about who he has arrested, it could be any of us. We’ve seen a U.S. member of Congress indicted this week, a senior senator arrested, but also in the last month, a four-year-old American citizen child battling cancer deported. So somewhere between the four-year-old boy fighting cancer and the senior senator from California who was arrested is all of us.”

He added, “This could be all of us. And the important part of this protest is that Donald Trump may pick off individuals and be able to take away an individual’s freedom, but he can’t take away all of our voices. And that’s why it’s so important this weekend that we show up and make sure that he ultimately backs down.”

