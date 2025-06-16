Lindsey Graham: ‘Wouldn’t the World Be Better Off if the Ayatollahs Went Away and Were Replaced by Something Better?’

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) once again voiced his support for regime change in Iran.

According to the South Carolina Republican, the world would be better off if the ruling government in Iran were replaced by something.

“I take the president at his word,” he said. “He gave Iran 60 days to do a deal and the 61st day, we are where we are. There’s two ways to stop Iran from having a nuclear weapon. One is diplomacy. The other is force. I think the headline tonight is we’re moving into the land of force. I think Iran has allowed themselves to be fooled into thinking they could manipulate Trump. Same ol’ tactics with the wrong guy when it comes to Trump. To all those who voted for Trump and got him in office: God bless you. He’s the right guy at the right time. These are dangerous times.”

“Why do we say no nuclear weapon for Iran?” Graham continued. “They’re a religious theocracy. They’re built around an extreme version of Islam. They want to destroy Saudi Arabia and the Sunni branch of Islam. They want to kill all the Jews in Israel and come after us. That’s what their whole country is built upon: a theocratic view that there’s nobody else in the world but them when it comes to worshipping God. If they had a nuclear weapon, they would use. Israel believes that. I believe that.”

“So, here’s the task at hand: Be all in, President Trump, in helping Israel eliminate the nuclear threat,” he added. “If we need to provide bombs to Israel, provide bombs. If we need to fly planes with Israel, do joint operations. But here’s the bigger question. Wouldn’t the world be better off if the ayatollahs went away and were replaced by something better? Wouldn’t Iran be better off?”

